Daviess County is among six counties randomly selected on Monday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to be part of a required audit of the 2020 election primary.
Tonya Payne, supervisor of the Daviess County Clerk’s Office Election Department, said she’s waiting for more instructions to know the exact process since the June 23 primary was held under COVID-19 restrictions that allowed all Kentuckians to vote via absentee ballot.
According to Payne, this isn’t the first time Daviess County has taken part in a post-election audit and she doesn’t expect it to be a hardship on the department’s employees since it won’t involve recounting any votes.
Instead, the audit will require the Clerk’s Office to submit records such as a list of all the poll worker names and their contact information, voter oath and assistant forms, names of Daviess County Election Board members and their board meeting minutes.
“It’s been a little while since Daviess County has had one,” said Payne, estimating about five years since being drawn for the audit.
Along with Daviess County, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, Simpson, and Cumberland counties were selected in the drawing.
According to the Clerk’s Office, 21,684 Daviess Countians voted either through an absentee ballot, in person on election day at the Sportscenter, or in the clerk’s office in the weeks before the primary.
The bulk of the voting was done through absentee ballots — 15,297 — compared to the 4,206 people who voted in person at the Sportscenter and the 2,181 people who voted in advance at the courthouse.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she’s not excited about being part of the mandated audit but understands why it’s necessary.
“I just figured it was just my luck; my first year it was a recount and this year it’s a pandemic, so just bring it on,” McCarty said.
Kentucky law mandates the Attorney General’s Office to administer post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of Kentucky’s counties and to randomly select these counties in a public forum within 20 days of each primary and general election.
Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, six counties — Boyle, Gallatin, Henderson, Kenton, Oldham and Powell — were removed from the 2020 post-primary election drawing.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, part of the reason for the audits is to catch voter fraud, and that the Department of Criminal Investigations would conduct independent inquiries to uncover any irregularities in the June 2020 primary.
After the June 23 primary, absentee ballots were accepted until June 27, with final results released on June 30.
During that counting process, two Daviess Countians were flagged for voting twice — both by absentee ballot and in person at the Owensboro Sportscenter. One was ruled an accident while the other was thought to be intentional, prompting the case to be submitted to a Daviess County grand jury.
McCarty said the case has yet to be heard by a grand jury.
The Attorney General’s Office monitors the Election Fraud Hotline throughout the year, and hotline complaints related to the June 2020 primary election can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/Election-Hotline-Updates. Anyone who suspects election fraud can report it by calling the hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
