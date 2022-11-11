OWENWS-11-05-22 MCLEAN-DAVIESS BRIDGE

Daviess and McLean counties have agreed to work together to repair a bridge on Hall School Road, along the county lines, that was deemed unsafe by the state.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess and McLean county officials have struck an agreement to split the costs of replacing a bridge on Hall School Road that falls along a disputed borderline between the two jurisdictions.

Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said at last Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that the exact placement of the county line has been an issue of dispute for years. But the two counties put that disagreement aside to do what’s best for the public, he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.