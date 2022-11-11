Daviess and McLean county officials have struck an agreement to split the costs of replacing a bridge on Hall School Road that falls along a disputed borderline between the two jurisdictions.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said at last Thursday’s Fiscal Court meeting that the exact placement of the county line has been an issue of dispute for years. But the two counties put that disagreement aside to do what’s best for the public, he said.
“There has been a disagreement about that portion of the county line for years, and we wanted to make sure that the number one issue is the public — that the bridge didn’t cave in,” he said. “We put in the agreement the fact that we’re both working on the bridge does not give either one a claim to where the county line is.”
Indeed, the deal between the two counties states, “This agreement does not determine, designate or define the county line.”
McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame made similar comments.
“We came to an understanding of no matter where the line was, the bridge is important. It helps promote agriculture and commerce in that region,” Dame said. “At the end of the day, it benefits both of our counties because we’re intertwined in commerce. It just made sense to get this deal done and not dwell where the line is out.”
The agreement entails McLean contracting a company for the replacement, with Daviess reimbursing McLean for the costs. The two counties also agreed to split future maintenance costs.
“The agreement puts it under the Daviess County inspection process, and we’ll split the cost. That way, it doesn’t fall into a state of non-inspection,” Dame said. “They’ve been great to allow us to reach an agreement that not only solves the problem this time, but does so in perpetuity.”
Dame said the bridge was recently deemed unsafe by Kentucky state inspectors, who were also going to stop inspecting it in the future because it’s shorter than 20-feet long.
“It’s not been ranked as a categorical immediate fail or anything. The state used to inspect it for us. One way or another, we got to the point where the state was going to remove it from its inspection system,” he said. “It’s at the point where we know we’d have to get the process started to replace it effectively. Because you can’t do it in the span of two weeks.”
