Burgoo has been part of Daviess County food and folklore since the 19th century.
And when Nora Vetter, a Nebraska native living in Los Angeles, was putting together her podcast, “The Local Farey Tale of Burgoo,” Patrick Bosley, a co-owner of Owensboro’s Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, was one of the people she reached out to.
“She emailed me and we set up a Zoom meeting,” Bosley said. “It was like an oral history of burgoo.”
Burgoo is a stew made with a variety of meats and vegetables — usually chicken, mutton, beef, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes, onions and corn.
It was first mentioned in local newspapers in 1885 when the Owensboro Messenger referred to it as “a new-fangled dish.”
Burgoo is believed to be older than that, however.
In 1887, the Messenger joked that it was made by throwing birds, chicken, squirrels, beef, pork and dog into a pot and cooking it.
That article says that thousand-gallons pots of burgoo were not uncommon here.
Bosley said these days burgoo sales are holding strong at the restaurant, while sales of mutton — the county’s signature barbecue dish — have fallen off.
Burgoo, he said, “is very popular in the summer. You’d think it would be a cold-weather dish, but people associate it with the parish picnics. You remember when you ate it with your grandfather.”
Burgoo, Bosley said, is both a verb and a noun.
Memories are a big part of it, he said.
“Burgoo is social,” Bosley said, in both making it and eating it.
“COVID has cut into that tradition,” he said.
The Burgoo Tale-Tellers podcast is in six 10-minute chapters.
It features Bosley; Amanda Carter of the LaSalle County (Illinois) Historical Society; Kendall Clinton of the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission; the Rev. Bennie Cowger, pastor of Bergoo Baptist Church in West Virginia; Tim Frederick, Greg Marsee, Steve Ross and Brandon Warren of Puncheon Creek, a country, bluegrass and rock band.
Bob Gates, founder and retired director of the Kentucky Folklife Program); Russ Kennedy, a burgoo cook; Jessica Stavros of the Kentucky Historical Society; Sue Talbott of the Webster Springs Burgoo Cook-Off; Chef Marc Therrien of Keeneland Hospitality; Davy Warford, who calls himself the “Burgoo King”; and Jay Williams, consulting curator.
“The Local Farey Tale of Burgoo” is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Podchaser and www.localfareytales.com.
