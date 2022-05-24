Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones

May 5 Session

• Leigh Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment.

May 11 Session

• Ravin Louise Rouse, 43, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse in the second degree. Count one of the charges was dismissed. She received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.

May 12 Session

• Dorothy Ann Horne Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She also pleaded guilty to the charge of receiving stolen property, firearm. She received a total sentence of two years imprisonment.

• Timothy Mark Haynes, 36, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree third or greater offense (meth) while in possession of a firearm, trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, DUI, failure to produce insurance card, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He received a total sentence of six years imprisonment.

May 16 Session

• Michael Ross Cecil, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI first offense. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that is probated for four years, or until he finishes drug court.

• Amanda Rhea McGehee, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that is probated for two years.

May 17 Session

• Joe Darrell Brown, 61, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth). He received a sentence of one year imprisonment, probated for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, DUI first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.