The Daviess County Clerk’s office is working on a plan to have several voting centers in the county on Election Day.
But finding building owners willing to have their facility used as a voting center during a pandemic has not been easy, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Friday.
“We are still working to try to secure some places,” McCarty said. “That has been a challenge because with COVID, a lot of places don’t want you.”
The election plan put forward by Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams called for each county to have at least one voting su%er where anyone can vote regardless of their precinct. The rest of the plan for conducting in-person voting on election day is up to the county clerks, although the state Board of Elections must approve each county’s plan.
McCarty said her plan is to have eight voting centers in the county on election day, spread geographically.
“But, I don’t know if that’s going to work out,” McCarty said. Any voting center will have to be large enough, have adequate parking and meet the state’s requirements, such as having people enter through one door and exit through another, she said.
“We are looking at the Sportscenter and the mall, different places in the county that are big,” McCarty said. “Right now, we don’t have a place in Whitesville at all.”
Facility owners will have requirements the county has to meet. For example, the clerk’s office had to have the Sportscenter cleaned during the June 23 primary. The Sportscenter was the county’s only polling place during the primary, and the cleaning cost $1,800, McCarty said.
“We are limited not only with the space problem but with the funding,” McCarty said.
The county will also purchase protective equipment for poll workers. The state is providing some funding to counties for the primary, including additional funds for poll workers, McCarty said.
“The state board is paying for all the postage” for the election, McCarty said. The state is also providing the county with additional absentee voter drop-off boxes.
“Right now, we have five (box locations) secured,” McCarty said, and she hopes to have two more. The drop boxes are at places where they can be covered by surveillance cameras. Current locations are WKU-O, the Daviess County Courthouse, the county operations center, Whitesville City Hall and the Daviess County Public Library.
Early voting will be again at the county courthouse, and the clerk’s office is working on having one additional early voting place, McCarty said.
As far as securing polling places, McCarty said other counties are facing similar difficulties.
“I received an email from the Muhlenberg County clerk (Crystal Smith) and she was having a hard time finding places,” McCarty said.
Of the reluctance of people to allow voting in their facility, McCarty said, “I do understand: There’s still not a lot of rhyme or reason to this virus.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
