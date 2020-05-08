Daviess County’s plan for the upcoming June primary is centered on having almost everyone vote by absentee ballot, with in-person voting limited only to people with physical disabilities.
The plan was crafted by the county board of elections and the board is expected to have a final vote on the draft next week.
“I feel like this is the plan,” Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Thursday. “If there would be any changes, they would be minor. Everyone (on the board) seems to be in agreement on the major points.”
The state board of elections authorized an altered primary after Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to greatly expand absentee voting to cover all state voters.
The primary was originally scheduled for May 18 but was postponed until June 23.
“This (plan) is for the primary only,” said Richard House, chief deputy clerk for McCarty’s office. “I don’t want people thinking this is what’s going on in November.”
There will be only one polling place in Daviess County, at the Daviess County Courthouse. In-person voting is only for people with disabilities. Everyone else is asked to vote by absentee ballot.
House said state elections officials have said an online portal for people to request absentee ballots will be operational by May 22. Postcards will be sent to voters with information about how to access the portal once it is online.
A local phone line will be activated for people to call and request an absentee ballot if a voter can’t use the online portal.
The phone line won’t be available until May 18. The number is 270-240-5771.
People are asked to not call until after the portal is online.
“We really need to stress to people to give us a little bit of patience,” House said.
The ballot envelopes will come with postage prepaid. Printing the ballots and envelopes will not create an additional cost for the county, McCarty said.
“There’s quite a bit of reduction in cost,” because the county will not have delivery expenses or have to pay a large number of poll workers, McCarty said.
Ballots can either be mailed back or dropped off at a monitored ballot box that will be located in the county courthouse lobby.
“We want to highly encourage people to use the mail system,” to return their ballots, McCarty said. “This is the safest way to vote.”
Mailed ballots that are postmarked by primary day on June 23 and received by the clerk’s office by June 27 will be counted. If there is a question about a signature on either of the ballot envelopes, the voter will be contacted and will have until June 29 to remedy the issue with the county board of elections.
In-person voting for people with disabilities will begin June 1 and continue through June 23 at the courthouse, and will be by appointment only. People who need to vote in person will call 270-240-5771 to set up an appointment time. People will be asked to call again when they arrive for their appointment.
“We are trying to limit exposure, and that’s the feeling across the state,” McCarty said. “... If we had (multiple) polling places, it would be difficult to disinfect everything and have enough PPE.”
Some polling places have been reluctant to volunteer their facilities. Also, “we were noticing we were having a lot of poll workers drop out” over concerns about the virus or because they’re hoping to be able to go back to work by then, House said.
“That’s happened across the state,” he said.
Some election results will be released after 6 p.m. on election day, but the final results won’t be certified until June 30 to give time for ballots arriving later to be counted and for envelopes with problem signatures to be remedied.
Only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote in the primary. The deadline to change party affiliation has passed, but new voters have until May 26 to register. Also, people needing to make name or address changes on their voter information can do so until May 26.
McCarty said the primary is “going to be the most thorough election ever,” but the goal is to reduce new COVID-19 exposures.
“For me and our office, the objective is to have a safe election,” McCarty said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.