The Daviess County Clerk’s office has returned $1.714 million in “excess fees” to Daviess Fiscal Court.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty presented the check to county commissioners Thursday night. The money will go to the county’s general fund.
McCarty said counties of populations of 70,000 or more are required to return excess fees to fiscal courts every four years. The money comes from document fees collected by the clerk’s office that are not spent on office operations.
The money was collected over McCarty’s first term. The most previous county clerk’s had turned over to Fiscal Court was about $500,000, McCarty said.
“This is the most money we’ve ever turned over,” McCarty said Thursday night.
McCarty said fees to file wills, marriages licenses and deeds were increased by state lawmakers. The bill was approved and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019.
“The document fees had not been raised in 20 years,” McCarty said Friday.
“We definitely collected more revenue than past administrations” from the fee increase, McCarty said. The office also saw an increase in people filing deeds, she said.
“People were buying property left and right,” McCarty said.
The clerk’s office can use fees for office operations. McCarty said some of the fee revenue was used to renovate the records room in the Daviess County Courthouse basement.
The office used its money frugally, so were able to return a large amount to Fiscal Court, McCarty said.
“That shows the people of Daviess County our office is fiscally responsible,” McCarty said. “We are trying to be conservative. “It’s nice to be able to do that, because a lot of clerks don’t.”
Jordan Johnson, treasurer for Fiscal Court, said by state law, the excess funds go into the county’s general fund.
“It’s a funding mechanism for Fiscal Court,” Johnson said. The clerk’s office having excess fees to return to Fiscal Court “speaks to their efficiency,” Johnson said.
