Daviess Fiscal Court is hiring a group of people who will help prepare the county clerk’s office for the upcoming June primary and will oversee the processing of absentee ballots once they start being mailed back.
Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the clerk’s office, said Fiscal Court has hired a ballot processing committee made up of three Republicans and three Democrats who will handle the tallies of the ballots that are received for the June 23 primary.
The primary was postponed from May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the voting will be done by absentee ballot. The regulations for voting were changed for the primary to allow every voter statewide to vote absentee.
Fiscal Court is hiring the ballot processing committee members on a temporary basis. The group is expected to start work on Monday.
The six members of the committee were recommended by the local Democratic and Republican parties.
“Some of it will be ‘learn as we go,’ ” House said. ”It’s new to everybody.”
The committee will begin its work in the clerk’s office, helping process applications for absentee ballots. The state’s online portal to request an absentee ballot has to be ready by next Friday, and postcards will be mailed out shortly afterward to let people know how to apply for a ballot, House said.
A special phone line at the clerk’s office is also being established for people who can’t use the online portal, although officials ask people not to call until the portal is operational. The number is 270-240-5771.
“We know the phones will start ringing this week,” House said. The clerk’s office is putting in extra phone lines for the ballot committee to help process calls and the state is providing extra computers.
“It’s a massive effort taking place,” House said.
The ballot committee will handle the tallying of the ballots. Four members of the committee, two Republicans and two Democrats, will always be present when ballots are counted. The county board of elections will also be available to handle issues such as questions about signatures on ballot envelopes.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said she is also working on a way to make the counting of ballots viewable by the public.
“We’ve had some ideas of doing a Facebook Live” viewing of the tallying process, McCarty said.
Another possibility, House said, would be to have a public viewing area, much like what clerk’s office officials did in 2019 when they conducted a recount in the race for an Owensboro House of Representatives seat.
“We still have to do the social distancing,” House said.
The ballot room will be secure at all times to prevent tampering.
The changes are only for the primary, House said.
“There’s no intention of carrying it over to the general” election, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
