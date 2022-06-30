Daviess County Animal Care & Control, 2620 KY Highway 81, will be closed Thursday, June 30 and Monday, July 4 for Independence Day.
The animal shelter will be open Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2.
For more information, call 270-685-8275 or visit www.daviessky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.