The Daviess County Board of Health will meet at noon Tuesday via Zoom, in compliance with the state’s Healthy at Work recommendations.
To listen, go to https://www.youtube.com/user/KyGreenRiverHealth.
The agenda includes the public health director’s report, Daviess County Community Access Project report, financial update, and a review of the 2021 budget and current tax rates.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
