After two years of planning and preparation, Daviess Fiscal Court and Daviess County Animal Care and Control celebrated the groundbreaking for its new animal clinic Tuesday afternoon.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during the event that the reason a county-operated spay and neuter clinic is necessary is there are simply not enough vets to handle the number of animals being brought to the animal shelter on Highway 81.
“...We have gotten a little flack from a couple of folks on spending this money on a vet clinic, but it really comes down to a question of, if you don’t build the vet clinic, are you prepared to kill all the animals?”
The clinic will be added to the existing animal shelter at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81.
Mattingly said an increase in the number of animals being euthanized was not something any of the county commissioners were comfortable with allowing.
While construction of the addition to the Daviess County Animal Control facility will cost nearly $580,000 to complete, Mattingly said that $200,000 of that number comes from donations and bequests.
“For the taxpayer out there, about one-third of this facility is going to be paid by people who had real concern for animals,” he said.
Daviess County hired veterinarian Dr. Julie Gray to oversee the clinic last July. For about the last three months, she has been operating out of a rented facility in Ohio County.
Gray said Tuesday that it is great to see the progress on the spay and neuter clinic.
“It is long awaited, so I am very happy to be here for this,” she said during the event.
Gray said it can be challenging to load up the animals from the Daviess County facility, unload them in Ohio County, perform surgery and then load and transport the animals back to Daviess County.
“It is a lot of additional work, and we are not able to get as many animals done per day,” she said. “We will be able to do more once we get this built.”
Mattingly said he believes the spay and neuter clinic will be a “break-even proposition” for Daviess County.
“I have already had interest expressed by two other counties around this area to be able to bring their animals over, so we think it is a win-win,” Mattingly said. “It is a win for the Daviess County taxpayer, and it is certainly a win for those animals that need the services of a vet.”
According to county records, Daviess County Animal Care and Control received nearly 3,000 animals during 2020.
Work on the project is expected to be completed sometime during spring 2022.
