The West Daviess County Landfill is in the process of building a new residual landfill, with the current site set to be full within about five years.

The residual landfill is a separate facility than the 50-acre contained landfill, which has capacity until around 2044, according to the site’s manager, Robbie Hocker. The residual landfill is a separate site in the area mainly designated for construction debris and similar material, Hocker said.

