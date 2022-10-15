The West Daviess County Landfill is in the process of building a new residual landfill, with the current site set to be full within about five years.
The residual landfill is a separate facility than the 50-acre contained landfill, which has capacity until around 2044, according to the site’s manager, Robbie Hocker. The residual landfill is a separate site in the area mainly designated for construction debris and similar material, Hocker said.
During the most recent Fiscal Court meeting, David Smith, Daviess County’s director of legislative services, stated the reason for a new residual landfill.
“We have about five years of life left on our current space, and we’re out of space,” he said. “We’re completely built to the permit. We have to go out and start a process to identify, permit and construct a new cell for residential waste.”
Hocker explained that the current residual landfill can’t be expanded because of nearby power lines. Therefore, officials must build a new landfill on a site about a quarter-mile away from the current one.
To that end, Fiscal Court approved a $31,000 contract with Weaver Consultants Group for preliminary work on the new site. The contract includes evaluating the potential site and putting together application materials to apply for a permit from the state’s Solid Waste Branch.
“We’ve completed the first process, which is the preliminary identification of a site and meeting with the state to make sure they’re OK with that. This is the second step — the notice of intent process,” Smith said. “This will last about a year. Next year, we’ll have the administrative application, which will again take about another year to complete. Finally, the technical application where the designs will be in … and that will take about a year.
“Then, we can start construction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.