The Junior Board of the Daviess County Conservation District is accepting new and gently-used coats, jackets and hoodies.
Drop-off locations include Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road, and the Daviess County Conservation District at 3100 Alvey Park Drive West.
Emily Murphy, administrative secretary for the Daviess County Conservation District, said the coats, jackets and hoodies will be collected throughout October before being donated to various individuals and local organizations in need. Organizations that will receive coat donations include St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroads shelter and the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.
Those who have collected a number of donation items and would prefer to arrange for the items to be picked up, or have other questions, can call 270-685-1707, Ext. 3.
