Daviess County has been chosen to receive $27,360 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs (EFSP) in the county through the Department of Homeland Security.
Agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs, 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board, 7) must have a DUNS number and 8) must certify that they are not debarred or suspended from receiving Federal funds.
Any public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funding should contact the United Way office at 270-684-0668 or email rjohnson@uwov.org to request an application by March 23.
