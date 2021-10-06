The Daviess County Fire Department will host a community blood drive in partnership with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center on Monday, Oct. 11 at the East Fire Station.
Chief Jeremy Smith said the blood drive, which will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 5005 Highway 54, is a natural extension of National Fire Safety Month, which is being recognized throughout October.
“October coincides with National Fire Safety Month, and we have fire safety week, so we are just kind of doing that as a joint effort to bring to light the importance of fire safety,” Smith said. “We also want to help out the community and do our part as well.”
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 years old with the consent of a parent — and weigh at least 115 pounds. Donors must check medications with center staff and have eaten a good meal before donating blood. Blood donors must also allow at least 56 days between donations. Individuals must also be 14-day COVID-19 symptom free if recovering from the virus. Anyone that received a positive diagnostic test, experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the last 14 days or been told to self quarantine may not donate blood.
For more information, call the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center at 270-684-9296.
