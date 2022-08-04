At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will consider the following:
At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Consider all claims for all departments.
• Consider Green River Health Department’s resolution establishing 2023 tax rates.
• Consider Resolution 15-2022, solid waste management plan update for 2022-23.
• Consider Resolution 16-2022, an agreement regarding rural secondary FLEX program funds (Daniel Lane and Laketown Road).
• Consider an MOU with Henderson County Fiscal Court for the P25 Phase II Motorola Radio System.
• Consider an MOA with the City of Owensboro regarding the JAG Award.
• Consider a contract with Axiom Architecture for the Kirtley Annex Lobby renovation design services.
• Consider Award Bid No. 2223-03: leachate drainage layer stone (landfill).
• Consider hiring Denise Bell as EMA planner effective Aug. 1.
• Consider hiring Kelly Wathen as staff accountant effective Aug. 15.
• Consider hiring William Vaden as service technician effective Aug. 15.
• Consider for discussion a first reading of KOC A.103 (2022) — an ordinance relating to the adoption of the 2022 Daviess County tax rates.
• Consider for discussion other business to be brought before the Daviess County Fiscal Court.
• Hear comments from elected officials and the public.
