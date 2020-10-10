Daviess County crossed a critical — and dangerous — COVID-19 threshold Friday.
The state’s daily case incidence rate map showed the county slipped into the red zone, which means the county had at least 25 new confirmed cases a day per 100,000 population. That metric is averaged over the previous seven days.
As of Friday, Daviess County was one of only 22 counties in the commonwealth to reach the highest level of concern. The state calls it the “critical” level.
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said at least 25 new confirmed cases a day marks a dangerous turning point. Health experts know this virus spreads easily, and the number of cases can quickly start to multiply out of control.
Also, only confirmed cases are reported to the state, Horton said. Many people are asymptomatic and don’t know they are infected, so those cases may go unreported.
“When a community gets to that level of spread, people are in danger,” Horton said. “ ... It would be misguided to say (at least 25 cases a day) is a low number.”
Daviess County has been approaching the critical zone slowly over the past couple of weeks, Horton said. Thursday evening’s report pushed the county over the threshold.
“It needs to grab people’s attention,” Horton said. “We are getting to a dangerous place in this community.”
For months, national, state and local health officials have focused their messages on ways to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus: wearing face masks in public places, keeping gatherings to 10 or fewer, practicing social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands.
“If we can all do those things, we will see these rates come down,” Horton said.
The state case incidence rate map showed Hancock, McLean, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties were in the accelerated zone, which is just below the red zone. In the accelerated zone, counties report 10 to 25 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.
McLean County’s rate was 24.7, according to Friday’s map.
Officials at Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are aware of the change in Daviess County’s escalating COVID-19 cases.
OPS will continue with its plan to reopen in-person classroom instruction Monday, said Superintendent Matthew Constant. The district’s children have not been in classrooms since March 12.
The district will implement an A/B hybrid schedule. Some students will attend classes Mondays and Tuesdays. Others will come Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone will stay home and learn online Wednesdays.
That system reduces the amount of students per school on a daily basis.
In addition, the district has followed the state’s Healthy at School guidance to the letter, Constant said.
Temperatures will be checked. Everyone will wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available. All seating adheres to physical distancing guidelines.
“We have several things in place and plexiglass dividers as well,” Constant said. “We’ll be ready.”
OPS officials have talked to other districts that reinstated in-person classes — even in counties that fell in the red zone, he said. “It’s time for teachers to see students’ faces in rooms.”
Since Sept. 28, the state has required school districts to report COVID-19 quarantines and positive cases among students and staff. To date, OPS has had only 10 students who were quarantined. Seven of those were school athletes exposed to an infected player on another team.
DCPS began in-person classes on Sept. 14 for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, using the A/B hybrid schedule, said Matt Robbins, superintendent.
In late September, DCPS welcomed high school freshman back to classrooms using the same hybrid scheduling. Other high school grades in the DCPS system, however, have used distance learning only this academic year.
That will change Monday, Robbins said. All grades will report to classrooms, using the A/B schedule.
“In short, our schools have not contributed to the community spread due to the hybrid schedule utilized,” Robbins said. “Our case incidences prior to the start of in-person classes closely resemble the experience we have had with in-person classes.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools started in-person classes on the first day of school — Aug. 26.
After a week of fall break, district officials feel good about returning to classrooms on Monday, said Keith Osborne, chief administrative officer.
As part of the district’s COVID-19 protocol, district officials talk with health department officials daily, Osborne said.
OCS has had some positive cases of the virus, and some in the district have been quarantined; however, none of those cases have been linked to classrooms, he said. They were all related to outside activities.
“Things that we can control — wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing — we feel extremely confident in,” Osborne said.
Currently, OCS doesn’t plan to change anything, but, on Monday, district officials will discuss the county’s red zone status with local health officials to ensure no changes are required, he said.
On Friday, GRDHD officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the seven-county region — three in Daviess County and three in Henderson County.
To date, a total of 22 Daviess County residents have died from the virus and 14 in Henderson County have died.
In GRDHD’s service area, a total of 52 people have died from the coronavirus.
GRDHD officials reported Friday 75 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 23 in Daviess County, 23 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, four in Ohio County, six in Union County and 17 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 3,973.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday 1,059 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide, bringing the commonwealth’s total to at least 75,456.
The governor also reported eight more deaths. To date, Kentucky has lost 1,242 residents to COVID-19.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.