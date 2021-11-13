The Daviess County Gun Club will host its 2021 Winter Classic sporting clays event Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, at the club at 7740 Kentucky 2830 in Maceo.
Registration is required. The cost is $58, including taxes and fees. A $15 Back To Class and $10 Lewis Class option are also available during the weekend.
Lunch will be available to purchase. European rotation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The gun club is operating on winter hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday.
For more information, call 270-313-5800.
