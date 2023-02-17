The Daviess County Homemakers Association is holding its Nothing Bundt Cake fundraiser for its scholarship fund.
The cakes can be ordered at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office at 4800A New Hartford Road or by calling the extension office at 270-685-8480.
The cakes can also be ordered from Anita Bruner at 270-688-5994 or other homemakers.
Proceeds from the fundraiser provide a scholarship to local high school seniors or college students. The sale ends March 6.
Orders will be placed on the afternoon of March 6. Payment is needed prior to orders being placed. There are three cake sizes: Small individual cakes called bundtlets are $6; an 8-inch cake is $28; and the 10-inch is $38.
Cakes will be available at the extension office in late-afternoon March 16 and all day March 17.
