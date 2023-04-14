The Daviess County Homemakers Association will be hosting a cookie recipe swap from 1 to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Daviess County Extension Office, 4800A New Hartford Road.
The purpose of the event is to welcome the public and share what the club does in the community and what it has meant to the members over the years.
