The Daviess County Public Library officially reopened on Monday.
Per Gov. Andy Beshear’s timeline, aquariums, distilleries, libraries, limited outdoor attractions, museums, horse shows and some childcare programs were allowed to open on Monday.
“It feels great, it feels like a move in the right direction,” said Erin Waller, library executive director. “Things are different than how they traditionally are and we are still feeling out the proper way to approach everyday activities under the reopening guidelines. We are jumping right in. We had a steady flow of folks all day with many still utilizing our curbside service.”
However, they are still required to follow current safety guidelines provided by the governor’s office and the CDC.
Even though the library isn’t operating like they did prior to COVID-19, Waller said she’s excited about providing the public with the option of coming into the library or the curbside service.
“We have to limit the capacity and number that come in,” she said. “We haven’t received guidance from the state, so we are limiting our in-house patron count based off of what has already been allowed to be open. For us, that is 180 people. While we are opening back up, we still encourage people to utilize our curbside delivery service.”
Initially, the library, at the behest of Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives Commissioner and State Librarian Terry Manuel and Beshear, decided to close its doors to foot traffic beginning March 16, following the actions of several libraries across the state.
No foot traffic meant that library staff had to get creative in finding ways to deliver upon the various summer programming that those in Daviess County have come to expect.
Luckily for the community, the library already had a robust online and social media presence that have become the perfect outlet for delivering at-home programming — a practice that the library hopes to adapt moving forward.
While the library is allowed to have upward of 180 patrons onsite under the governor’s guidelines, Waller said the library’s online services, curbside and online programming are still there until the full staff returns.
“Right now, we will have to operate like this until we hear otherwise,” she said. “We are still only at 50% capacity which can make things difficult because we need all hands on deck; but for now, this is how it has to be. Regardless of changes, staff came in this morning feeling that reopening felt like a solid move toward normalcy and our patrons were happy to be able to come back; but we are all dealing with the new normal and the limitations that brings.”
