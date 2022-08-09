Daviess County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is postponing the first day of school until Friday.
According to a DCPS release, the district has been in the process of implementing a new transportation routing system but "a major software issue has resulted in a disruption that has prohibited us from securing routing for our afternoon bus routes."
