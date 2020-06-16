The Daviess County Public Library stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The Daviess County Public Library knows and emphatically proclaims that black lives matter,” according to a statement from the board. “And, we recognize that the need for change and justice is long past due. Your public library commits to being an active part of that change. We will listen with care and attention, and follow the lead of our black community; not just while this crisis is in the news, but moving forward.”
As far as stepping forward and taking a public stance on the current political and social climate, “it was the right thing to do,” said Michelle Drake, board president.
“A a board, that is how we felt,” she said. “With everything going on, we wanted to let the community know we recognize that much needed change is coming and we want to be part of that change and those conversations and do all that we can to move the community forward.”
To that end, according to the board’s statement, the library is pursuing “more and better” ways to support and include the “Black community” as well as all people of color.
“These will include but will not be limited to our collection of books, DVDs, music, and periodicals in addition to programs to facilitate community discourse. The library is currently developing a new five-year plan which will specifically address these goals in ways informed by direct input from black and minority communities, local agencies and organizations, and city and county governments.”
While the library is still restricted on what it can do in terms of onsite programming, staff has set up displays that celebrate the black community through highlighting black authors, literature through collections spanning both fiction and nonfiction as well as creating online resources to lists of materials that the library has in its collection, said Erin Waller, library executive director.
“The library celebrates the diversity of our community,” Waller said. “I think that is something that we have always done and is something that we will continue to do. ... Celebrating diversity is something that we have always done and will always continue to do.”
To aid in this, library officials are calling on the community to provide its input in regard to programs or materials that would help the library fill any gaps that they may have, said Drake.
“We are encouraging the community to reach out,” she said. “We are hoping to begin scratching the surface this week at our board meeting and are hoping that, as we progress, that the community will lend their voice to the conversation; the five of us certainly don’t have the answers, so we are hoping the community will work with us.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
