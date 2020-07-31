On Thursday, Kentucky exceeded its 2010 U.S. Census final response rate of 65.7%.
With a current rate of 75.4%, Daviess County needs only a fraction of a percent to exceed its last census total.
The good news: Three months remain before the census’ Oct. 31 deadline, so there’s plenty of time for the county’s final number to increase.
Currently, Daviess County ranks No. 5 statewide for the number of households that have completed forms for the 2020 Census. Oldham, Spencer, Bullitt and Boone counties make up the top four.
Also, the city of Owensboro is close to matching its former response rate, according to U.S. Census information. Currently, 73.5% of households have done their duty. In 2010, the city’s final rate was 75.1%.
“Owensboro is well on its way to beating its 2010 response rate,” said Helene Longton, census media specialist for Kentucky and southern Ohio. “It’s a well-wired community.”
It takes about 10 minutes to complete census forms online at 2020census.gov. They can also be completed via phone or by mail.
As required by the U.S. Constitution, the once-a-decade census must count every person living in the nation.
Census data are the basis of a democratic system of government, ensuring representation is equally distributed.
Census results shape the future of communities, as its data informs how $675 billion in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services during the next decade.
According to census officials, each person not included in the headcount costs a community about $2,000 per year in federal funding for a decade.
Households that don’t respond to the census during the next two weeks will be faced with contract workers knocking on their doors to gather information.
Contract employees visit only those addresses where no census form has been completed.
Census takers are well-coached in the coronavirus-safe way to gather information, Longton said. For example, they will wear face coverings and gloves. They will practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet, and they carry computers. Residents will not have to touch a pen or anything else during the process.
“Most folks, at the end of the day, would prefer not to have that visit,” Longton said.
According to Census Bureau data, the current response rates for surrounding counties are:
• Hancock County — 65%
• Ohio County — 65%
• Muhlenberg County — 66%
• McLean County — 61%
“It looks like McLean County will get quite a few (census taker) visits,” Longton said. “However, it is never too late to respond by internet, phone or mail.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
