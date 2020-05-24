Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Daviess County’s self-response rate to the U.S. Census 2020 seems to be on target to beat the county’s 2010 response rate, a local census watcher reports.
As of May 9, more than 70% of Owensboro’s residents had responded to the census.
The city ranked second among the state’s 10 most populated cities. Georgetown was No. 1, beating Owensboro by a couple of percentage points.
Daviess County ranks sixth among the state’s counties. The local self-response rate of more than 72% is about five percentage points off the current winner — Oldham County.
Chad Gesser, a member of the Daviess County Complete Count Committee, keeps an eye on U.S. Census Bureau data and regularly reports local rankings to other committee members. He posts data on the committee’s Facebook page as a way to involve the community.
“It looks like the response rate is slowing down across the state,” Gesser said. “This is something we’re going to have to address going forward.”
The coronavirus put the kibosh on the CCC’s plans to host a series of events to encourage residents to complete the census. After the state reopens, the committee will go back to those original plans.
“It might not be until late summer or early fall,” Gesser said of planned activities.
As always, some neighborhoods are performing better in the census than others. The downtown core and census tracts to the east and west of that area historically have lower self-response rates.
The same holds true for the current census.
As of Monday, about 51% of residents in the downtown core had completed the census, U.S. Census Bureau data shows. By comparison, more than 81% of residents who live in a tract south of Kentucky Wesleyan College had filled in their forms.
That tract near KWC is only two percentage points shy of its 2010 self-response rate.
Outside the city limits, the census tract just south of town is performing best. On Monday, more than 80% of its residents had completed the census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2010, that area’s final self-response rate was 83%.
This year was the first time Americans could fill out the census online. An overwhelming majority of Daviess County residents have used that option, Gesser said. “That’s surprising, and it’s exciting.”
Officials with the U.S. Census have extended the deadline for households to respond to Oct. 31. Before the coronavirus, it was July 31.
Households that do not fill out census forms can expect a visit from enumerators, or temporary contract workers who go door-to-door in an effort to count citizens. The non-response followup period begins Aug. 11, according to the Census 2020 website.
For more information about local census reporting data, go to Owensboro-Daviess County Census 2020 on Facebook.
To fill out the census online, go to https://my2020census.gov/.
