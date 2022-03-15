The sun has helped Daviess County farmers grow crops for more than two centuries.
One day in the near future, it could help grow electricity on solar farms here.
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said Monday that solar farms are likely to happen in Daviess County at some point.
“We’ve had more than one call about solar farm activity, but nothing has been submitted,” he said.
Howard said, “From talking on the phone with Henderson and Hardin counties, it could be hundreds or maybe even a couple thousand acres. They use a lot of acres.”
In Hardin County, the proposed Hardin Solar project would produce enough energy to power more than 16,000 homes.
The fenced area for the solar farm would cover approximately 650 acres.
In Henderson County, a 541-acre solar farm is expected to produce 117 million kilowatt-hours of energy each year, starting in 2023.
That equals about 20% of Henderson Municipal Power & Light total electricity demand.
Last week, Daviess Fiscal Court approved changes to the OMPC ordinance that covers solar farms.
The amendment allows them to go into an agricultural or industrial zone with a conditional use permit.
And it requires solar farms to submit a decommissioning plan and post a bond in case they ever go out of business.
Three years ago, the ordinance was amended to create three levels of permitted solar systems ranging from single-family homes to solar farms.
At the time, Howard said he had talked with people in the solar industry who said that there was no place in the state that has local ordinances covering solar farms.
Daviess County wanted to be ready, he said.
The latest amendment splits solar farms out into their own category, Howard said.
Much of Daviess County is in the flood plains of either Panther Creek, Green River or the Ohio River.
But Howard said he doesn’t think that would prohibit solar farms from going into those areas.
“I don’t think the flood plain would have any impact on their equipment,” he said.
But Howard said, “ I don’t anticipate anything real soon. I imagine it’s a slow process to work out agreements and leases.”
In 2009, a Spanish energy company was considering the possibility of spending “hundreds of millions of dollars” to build a wind farm near Owensboro.
Heartland Wind LLC, a subsidiary of Iberdrola Renewables, a Spanish wind-power company, filed a request with the planning commission for a conditional use permit to build a 197-foot meteorological tower at 11901 Kentucky 951.
That’s about 4.1 miles northeast of Knottsville.
The tower would have been used to measure wind speed, wind direction and vertical wind speed for 12 to 24 months.
At the time, the company said that Kentucky didn’t have a commercial wind farm and it wanted to be an early entrant into the state.
But nothing ever happened with the project.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.