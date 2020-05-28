Daviess County has been chosen to receive $38,255 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In addition, Daviess County has also been awarded $54,542 through the CARES Act.
A local board determines how the funds awarded to Daviess County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
