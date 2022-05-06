Daviess County has been chosen to receive $84,561 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The funds are distributed through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP).
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs. If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board, a DUNS number and certify that they are not debarred or suspended from receiving federal funds.
Any public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funding may contact the United Way of the Ohio Valley office by calling 270-684-0668 or send an email to rjohnson@uwov.org to request an application.
Applications must be received by UWOV at P.O. Box 705, Owensboro KY 42302-0705 or emailed to rjohnson@uwov.org no later than 5 p.m. May 13.
