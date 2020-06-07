The Green River District Health Department reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 and two additional cases of the coronavirus.
The individual who died was a Daviess County resident. This marks the seventh death in Daviess County due to the virus, and the 12th in the district that encompasses Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.
The two additional COVID-19-confirmed cases were also Daviess County residents. That brings the total in the county to 339, and 723 in the district. Statewide there are 11,287 confirmed cases, and 470 statewide deaths, according to a report issues by the GRDHD.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said that as things continue to open it’s important to remind people the virus is still out there.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
