Daviess County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 818 E. 4th St. Special guests will include Daviess County clerk candidate Tonya Payne, current Property Valuation Administrator Rachel Pence Foster and U.S. congressional candidate Lee Watts.
Daviess County Republicans to meet Tuesday
