For a while, Owensboro ranked No. 1 among the state’s 10 most populated cities for its U.S. Census self-response rate.
On Thursday, the city slipped to No. 2 — by a fraction of a percentage point — behind Georgetown, said Chad Gesser, member of the Daviess County Complete Count Committee.
Nearly 60% of Owensboro households had completed census forms as of Thursday.
The self-response rate refers to the number of homes that complete the federal questionnaire before workers must knock door-to-door to retrieve the information. Census workers are expected to hit the streets in early June.
Daviess County’s census numbers are strong, too, Gesser said. Compared to all counties statewide, Daviess County is in the top five with 61% of homes reporting.
“We’re doing very well. The data is clear on that,” Gesser said. “We started out well and maintained a regular response.”
Historically, Daviess County’s self-response rate was up to 80%. The Complete Count Committee, which has been planning for the census more than a year, hopes to beat that percentage this year.
Gesser said community support for the census has picked up in the last couple of weeks, even while people are concerned about the worldwide pandemic and its impact on the economy.
“That’s just like Owensboro — to focus on the positive,” he said.
Because of the coronavirus, the U.S. Census has extended the deadline to complete the questionnaire to Oct. 31.
Gov. Andy Beshear daily encourages residents to fill out their census, which determines how much federal funding flows to Kentucky and its counties for clinics, schools and infrastructure. Beshear said Kentucky needs everyone to be counted because the state will need every cent of federal assistance in the future to help rebuild the post-coronavirus economy.
Residents can go online and fill out the census before receiving census information in the mail. No code or anything is required. To complete the form, go to My2020Census.Gov or call 844-330-2020.
