In 2010, 75.5% of Owensboro and Daviess County residents self-responded to the annual census, but this year, the city and county have surpassed that.
According to the Daviess County Complete Count Committee, 77.5% of city and country residents self-responded to the census, meaning they either returned mailed forms or responded online as opposed to having a census worker come and gather their information.
While census workers made contacts to encourage people to self-respond, more people had already done so in the county than during the 2010 census. Data provided by the committee says 75.6% of households self-responded to the census without being contacted this year, compared to the 75.5% total who self-responded in 2010.
Keith Sanders, chairman of the Complete Count Committee, said the slight increase in people self-reporting is likely due to a change in how people can respond.
“We did have the opportunity for people to self-report electronically, which did make it considerably easier,” Sanders said. “You couldn’t do that 10 years ago.”
Daviess County’s self-response rate is well above the state’s average of 68.1% and beats the national average of 66.7%.
Sanders said efforts to get full compliance with the census involved schools, senior centers and outreach. Like everything else, the census was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were challenged a little bit because come March, everything shut down,” Sanders said. The outreach efforts focused heavily on the city’s refugee communities.
“We, in our planning, were cognizant there are certain groups in any community that are at risk of not being counted,” Sanders said.
Efforts to reach the refugee community was just beginning when they were halted due to the pandemic. If that hadn’t happened, the county’s self-reporting rate would have been closer to 83%, Sanders said.
The language barrier is believed to have impacted the number of people in the Burmese community who responded to the census, Sanders said. Undocumented residents might have been reluctant to respond to the census.
“There was … news out there that they were going to put a question on there about citizenship,” Sanders said. While that didn’t happen, the concern would have made some undocumented residents “reluctant to fill out the census,” he said.
The count is currently scheduled to continue until Oct. 31, although that could be subject to a court ruling. Sanders said about 99% of county residents have been counted by the census.
“I’m pretty confident we do have over 100,000 people” living in the county, Sanders said. “We didn’t have that in 2010 … We want to continue to be seen as a community that is growing and thriving.”
