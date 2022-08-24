Are you looking to help the community and gain practical skills at the same time?
If so, the Daviess County Search and Rescue Team might be right for you.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said Tuesday that he’s seeking volunteers for the Search and Rescue Team, which goes on missions to find missing people or human remains — along with helping out at events such as last weekend’s HydroFair.
Ball said he has about 23 volunteers, including 11 search dogs and their handlers, administrative staff and three to five members of the “man-tracking” team.
“When you think of Search and Rescue, most people think of canine units and maybe man-trackers, but some of the other stuff we’re doing is radio communications, map-reading and things like that,” he said.
Ball said Search and Rescue is looking for more bodies to help out in all those areas.
“Trying to get a full call-out at 2 a.m. is really difficult,” he said. “We’ll take anybody from 18 all the way up. You don’t even have to go out in the field.
“If you just want to sit back at the command post and help out with command needs or communication, or drinks and food — whatever. We’ll take you, as long as you’re committed to helping your community.”
Potential volunteers must complete classes, including one in basic search and rescue, to be qualified for the team, Search and Rescue’s Denise Bell said. From there, they must attend at least two business meetings a year, she said.
Volunteer Katie Case said basic training includes using GPS devices, radio systems and compass use. Ball added that more advanced skills include tracking footprints.
“You can think of an old Western, where you have a Native American tracking — ‘I’ve got four horses, and they went this way before splitting up’ — that’s the level of training these guys are going through,” Ball said.
Further training is up to the volunteer. Search and Rescue holds training sessions on the first Tuesday of the month, said volunteer Katie Case — but many of the dog handlers train much more than that.
“We go out twice a week for three hours at a time,” volunteer Tony Cilia said of himself and his dog, Max. “We set up different scenarios like hiding in different places, hiding in trees, sending out multiple people at a time.”
People interested in volunteering can call 270-685-8448.
