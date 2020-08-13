The decision to cite certain low-level offenders to court rather than arrest them during the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to have resulted in an increase in criminal activity in Daviess County.
Crime overall in the county has decreased by 15% over the last two years, and there were fewer reports of thefts during the months when people were being released from jails because of the pandemic, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
An official with the Owensboro Police Department said crime did not seem to increase in the city in recent weeks.
Law enforcement agencies began citing more people to court for non-violent, non-sexual offenses, rather than arresting them, when the pandemic began being felt across the state. Many inmates who were awaiting trial in detention centers for low-level offenses were also released, after being screened by pretrial services, because of the danger presented by the pandemic.
The idea was to reduce the number of inmates going to the Daviess County Detention Center, where inmates grouped together could be susceptible to the virus.
Damon Preston, head of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said the population of county inmates in jails fell from about 11,000 inmates before the pandemic to 5,500 inmates by mid-May.
Since then, the population in county jails has risen and was about 7,000 last week, Preston said.
The change did not result in a higher crime rate statewide, Preston said.
“I have heard the State Police talk publicly, and acknowledge they have not seen an increase in crime,” Preston said.
The change did not result in a large percentage of people who were released from jails later being rearrested for new offenses.
In a presentation to General Assembly members in June, state Chief Justice John Minton said 6,024 people awaiting trial were released from jails. Of that number, 276 were re-arrested for committing new offenses, a re-arrest rate of 4.6%.
Minton told lawmakers 4.6% is about the same re-arrest rate of people released from jails prior to trial in 2019.
That most people released from jails by the pandemic didn’t commit new offenses “says what we’ve been saying for years: The jails are full of people that, if they were released, do not represent a risk to the community,” Preston said.
An official with the Administrative Office of the Courts said Wednesday that pretrial services will have updated numbers on the number of released pretrial jail inmates who committed new offenses beyond May 31 later this month.
In Daviess County, the crime has been declining in recent years, said Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
In the months when law enforcement and the courts were attempting to keep the jail’s population low, the county saw a decline in thefts, although there was a slight increase in reports of burglaries and misdemeanor assaults, Smith said.
The county did not see an increase in violent assaults, Smith said.
Overall, crime has declined by about 15% in the county over the last two years, Smith said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information for the Owensboro Police Department, said he did not feel like there has been a change in criminal activity in the city in the spring months. OPD records officials were still compiling numbers Wednesday afternoon.
“It didn’t feel like there was an increase, especially in violent crime,” Boggess said. If there was an increase in property crimes like thefts, “I don’t think it was anything significant,” Boggess said.
In the county, thefts might have declined during the spring months because people were locked down by the pandemic, Smith said.
“During that time frame, you have a lot less opportunity for activities” because of the pandemic, “which creates less opportunities for thefts,” Smith said.
“There are a lot of variables” to why crime reports fluctuate, Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
