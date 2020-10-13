Daviess County has been selected to host the MOGA geocaching mega event for Memorial Day weekend next year.
Geocaching is a recreational activity of hunting for and finding a hidden object by means of GPS coordinates posted on a website. Geocachers seek out treasures hidden by other players while exploring interesting locations. At its most basic level, geocaching is a game where players use GPS receivers to track down a container, or cache.
MOGA (Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure) is typically the world’s largest “geocaching competition mega event,” said Jesse Tuttle, executive director of AFK Geocaching.
“Participants from around the world will travel to compete in the timed checkpoint, orienteering style event,” he said. “In addition, several activities will have attendees exploring attractions, shops, and hometown restaurants within the region.”
Hosting the MOGA event is a partnership between Visit Owensboro, Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro and is an example of the continuing creative effort being made to bring new events to Owensboro-Daviess County, said Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
According to Visit Owensboro, the weekend-long event on May 28-31, 2021 is expected to draw more than 1,200 geocachers from across the U.S., and have an economic impact on Daviess County of about $250,000.
The event will begin with registration at the Owensboro Convention Center on May 28.
On May 29, geocachers will be able to take in some of Owensboro-Daviess County’s offerings through the BBQ, Bourbon, and Bluegrass Geotour in Smothers Park, followed by the MOGA competition at Yellow Creek Park on May 30.
The event will conclude on May 31 with a community clean-up geared toward giving participants an opportunity to give back to Owensboro and Daviess County for hosting the event.
For both the city and county parks departments, hosting such an event provides another opportunity to show the wonderful amenities of the region, said Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh.
“Daviess County Fiscal Court Parks and Recreation is always excited to welcome visitors to our attractive park facilities,” he said. “MOGA 2021 is yet another opportunity to let the world recognize the natural beauty of Yellow Creek Park and welcome attendees to the best that Daviess County has to offer.”
To once again host the geocachers is a great opportunity to “bump” activities on a traditionally slow weekend, said Tim Ross, Owensboro director of public events.
“We are thrilled to be able to work with the CVB and the geocachers again in 2021,” he said. “The launch of their BBQ, Bourbon, and Bluegrass Geotour had a great bump in activity the weekend it launched this year. Having a national-level geocaching event during Memorial Day Weekend in 2021 is a great fit for a weekend that is normally slower for visitors coming to our community.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
