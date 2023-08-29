Pending state approval, the county’s new 16.6 acre landfill cell is ready to start receiving municipal solid waste.
David Smith, Daviess County’s director of legislative services, said the expansion is unique in that it was done by in-house employees, and it’s the largest cell ever done there at one time.
Smith said the goal was to complete the cell before the retirements of several of the landfill’s experienced employees, such as Robbie Hocker, who retired in July as county solid waste department manager.
Hocker and other employees had worked in coal mining in the past, giving them experience about how to construct and excavate the land with the proper heavy machinery, Smith said.
“The reason we rushed this construction, and constructed such a large cell, is we wanted to do it while we had staff on hand,” Smith said. “… We did it ahead of time so that we could do it in-house, and we could take advantage of the knowledge that we have here now but won’t be here in a few years.”
Prior to the new cell, Smith said it would be around fives acres that were developed for garbage space.
The cell is expected to give the county at least 30 years of space.
The county takes in an annual average of 200,000 tons of local municipal solid waste, also known as household industrial trash. It also receives about 40,000 tons annually from Henderson.
The county now won’t have to worry about another landfill expansion for a decade or more.
“We have easily 10 to 15 years before we’ll have to go back and look at building the last two valleys,” Smith said.
Jordan Johnson, county treasurer, said keeping the $3.07-million project in-house saved the county more than $1 million.
The county hired Weaver Consultants Group, a solid waste consultant engineering firm, prior to construction, which estimated the project at $4.6 million to hire out, Johnson said.
“Their report displayed that by constructing the cell in-house we would not incur additional costs in excavation, screening, placement of leachate collection layer stone, additional earthwork mobilization, project management, nor any contractor’s markup on materials,” Johnson said.
The county is expecting to have the state’s final approval this week for the new cell, but the current one will still be operational for the immediate future.
Smith said care will have to be taken initially with the new cell liner to ensure it’s not damaged.
“The first 10 feet you put on a newly opened cell is called a fluff lift; it means you don’t compact it,” Smith said. “We watch the loads very closely as they’re dumped to make sure nothing is put in that could damage the liner system. …While we’re doing the fluff loads, there will be some loads we send to the current area.”
