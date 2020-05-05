Daviess Fiscal Court is soliciting bids for a company to build what is anticipated to be a multimillion-dollar radio system and plans to award the bid later this summer.
The P25 digital communications system was the one the sheriff’s department and county fire officials favored when county commissioners decided to create a digital radio system for county emergency responders.
The current VHF radio system runs on outdated and obsolete equipment, and responders have reported communication problems, such as not being able to reach the dispatch center or hear transmissions when they are using portable radios.
Jordan Johnson, purchasing manager for Fiscal Court, said Monday the plan is for bids to be opened in late June and for a contractor to be selected in July.
The estimated cost of the new system is $6.46 million at the high end. Johnson said there are five major manufacturers of digital radio systems in the United States, and county officials anticipate a number of bids on the project.
The 80-page solicitation for bids calls for the construction of a digital system much like the one law enforcement and responders use inside city limits. The new system requires 97% outdoor coverage for a responder on his or her in-vehicle radio, and 95% outdoor coverage for responders on portable radios.
Certain buildings must be guaranteed to have portable radio coverage so responders can send and receive messages. Those buildings are the Daviess County Courthouse, the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center, the Daviess County Detention Center and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
The request for proposals says communication inside those facilities must have delivered audio quality of 3.4, which is an industry standard, meaning transmissions are understandable without repetition, and that 95% of an area is covered.
Other buildings that are not county-owned could have less coverage, and the request for proposals asks interested vendors to evaluate those buildings to determine what it would take to reach a DAQ rating of 3.4. Those buildings include schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district, distilleries, Trinity High School in Whitesville and WKU-Owensboro, and industries such as Swedish Match and Kimberly-Clark.
However, Trott Communications, the firm that studied the county’s communications issue and made recommendations, didn’t believe responders would have difficulty sending and receiving messages inside those facilities if a digital communications system was built.
If the owner of a facility is interested in obtaining a higher level of reception, the county will negotiate with the owner, Johnson said.
A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for May 27 and bids are due in late June. The pre-proposal conference would require an on-site inspection of dispatch. Johnson said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is not expected to interfere with the timeline for interested vendors to send bids.
“We have given them all of the information they need,” Johnson said. “But, if those restrictions are still in place by the time we get to that point, we’ll do individual meetings and have one representative walk through.”
The system could take up to two years to build, Johnson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
