Daviess Circuit Court began holding criminal hearings on Tuesday in a fourth-floor courtroom at the Holbrook Judicial Center via Skype, a change that allowed hearings to go forward with no defendants and almost no attorneys in the courtroom.
The video hearings were part of the court system’s attempt to further social distance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. State Chief Justice John Minton previously ordered all but certain emergency and time-sensitive hearings to be rescheduled. Hearings that have to go forward were ordered to be done by video or teleconferencing unless the parties involved couldn’t participate that way.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington and County Attorney Claud Porter said Skype could possibly also be used to hold hearings that were previously suspended by Minton’s order, such as civil hearings.
Tuesday was the first day Circuit Court judges used the Skype system, which was set up in Judge Lisa Payne Jones’ courtroom with several computers. Prisoners appeared for hearings through the Daviess County Detention Center’s video court system.
Hearings were conducted with one prosecutor in the courtroom and all but one of the defense attorneys appearing via Skype.
“All things considered it was OK,” Jones said. “... I’m really grateful to Karen (Martin), my assistant. She got everything up and rolling.”
The drawbacks were that judges can’t see a defendant sign a document in person and defendants can’t see documents clearly through the screen, Jones said.
She handled one plea agreement over a Skype session Tuesday, which requires a defendant’s signature. But the defendant had previously signed the document, Jones said.
Wethington said that all the public defenders appeared Tuesday “via Skype” during his session.
“It has got a few bugs,” Wethington said. “We are going to see if we can perfect that and get back to a regular schedule.”
Wethington said he hopes to be able to hold some hearings suspended by Minton’s order via Skype if all the parties involved agree to video hearings.
“I’m still willing to hear civil hearings on Skype,” Wethington said.
Porter said Daviess Family Court is regularly doing hearings allowed by Minton’s order over Skype. State court officials would likely allow more hearings to be held electronically, he said.
“Anything we can do electronically they (the Administrative Office of the Courts) are going to let us do electronically,” Porter said. “... I think more of us are going to be willing to do that.
Wethington said more hearings could be held over video as long as the parties’ constitutional rights were protected and the parties were willing to participate.
“A person charged with a criminal offense has the right to criminal confrontation,” meaning the accused has the right to face his or her accusers in court, Wethington said.
Jones said the video system works for emergency hearings, but it would be difficult to hold other types of hearings by video in the future.
For example, if part of a hearing required the parties to examine a particular document, “it would be hard to know what everyone was looking at.” But some hearings in civil cases might have to be conducted over video if Minton continues the restrictions on in-person hearings into the year. Currently, Minton’s order runs through April 24.
“I expect, at some point, for (Minton) to allow us to do civil hearings … if we remain under the no contact order,” Jones said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
