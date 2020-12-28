The Daviess County grand jury didn’t meet in December, and won’t meet again next month.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said grand jury proceedings were halted for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand jury is currently scheduled to reconvene to hear cases in February.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, the county’s chief Circuit Court judge, issued an order halting grand jury activity.
“The grand jury we have right now volunteers and agreed to continue the service if they could do it virtually,” Wethington said. In November, state Chief Justice John Minton issued an order that grand jury proceedings either be held virtually or canceled.
“We found we could not do it virtually,” Wethington said.
Grand jury proceedings are private and court officials found all grand jury members didn’t have a secure way to participate in the proceeding.
“Some people could do it, but they didn’t have a secure, quiet area at home,” Wethington said.
Kuegel said the pandemic has forced his office to make changes to reduce the number of people in the office.
“We had to go back to dividing our office (staff) to maintain the integrity of the office,” Kuegel said. Currently, only half of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office staff can be in the office at a time, and the Circuit Clerk’s office in the judicial center is working with reduced staff.
If it had been allowed for grand juries to meet in person, “the way it looks, a December grand jury ... would have been a microburst (of infections), based on what we are seeing,” Kuegel said.
Once a case has been sent from District Court to the grand jury, the prosecutor has 60 days to present the case. That requirement was waived in Minton’s order.
Kuegel said Daviess District Court won’t resume waiving cases to the grand jury until March. The cases sent to the grand jury in March can be spread out over more than one month, he said.
“It’s not going to affect us a lot,” Kuegel said of postponing the December and January sessions. “We will have a few more cases, (but) it’s not like we are going to have 300 cases where we would have to go four or five days.”
When deciding which cases to take first, “the ones that are in custody will be the priority,” Kuegel said.
The courts have suspended trials and Kuegel said he currently has two trials scheduled for March, if they’re allowed to go forward. Kuegel said the hope is that a way can be found to hold trials so jurors can feel comfortable being in court and focus on the case.
“We don’t want them more concerned about their safety than a criminal trial where someone’s freedom is at stake,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
