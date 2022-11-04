The Daviess County Democratic Party will host an election rally from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Democratic Party headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
Speakers include former Democratic state Rep. Tommy Thompson and former Democratic state Sen. David Boswell, plus all local Democratic candidates running for office.
