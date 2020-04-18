Daviess County Drug Court hasn’t met in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the court system last month.
On Thursday, Drug Court officials and Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones were able to bring the class together again through the use of video conferencing.
Jones said Friday that technology will allow Drug Court participants to see the judge in person each week, and the possibility exists for holding other specialty courts, such as Mental Health Court, through video conferencing as well.
“Everybody was on the line at the same time, on a massive Zoom call,” Jones said, adding that the court was able to check just about every participant through video, except for two, who were reached by phone.
“It was good to see everybody,” Jones said. “I closed off every session with asking what they are doing to stay positive.”
Drug Court was created as a way to divert people facing criminal drug charges out of jail and into a lengthy, court-supervised treatment program. Participants are closely monitored, tested for drugs and required to obtain treatment and work on life skills. A person who doesn’t comply with Drug Court’s requirements and orders can be reincarcerated.
Jones said Drug Court coordinator James Green was able to contact all of the participants and send them invitations to the Zoom connection.
“We met last week with the regional AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) Drug Court person who was encouraging us to take this step,” Jones said. “We thought about me coordinating it, but I didn’t have any of the clients’ emails.”
Jones said with so many people on screen at once, it was initially difficult to see who was talking. But the staff figured out how to show only the client while Jones was meeting with them.
“In some ways, it felt more intimate” speaking one-on-one over Zoom, Jones said. “In court, you are more conscious of the people in the courtroom.”
With the video conferencing, “I was able to focus on the person on the screen, and they were able to focus on me,” Jones said. “The conversations were more meaningful.”
Jones said the participants could also see and hear one another. “I think everyone enjoyed seeing each other also,” she said.
The Drug Court participants will meet weekly over Zoom, Jones said. Teams for other specialty courts like Mental Health Court have been meeting virtually, so those courts could have hearings by video conference as well.
“I think we are moving in that direction,” Jones said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
