More than 90% of Daviess County residents who requested an absentee ballot for last week’s election returned their ballot, according to elections officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.
The county board of elections certified the vote results on Tuesday and forwarded them to the Secretary of State’s office. That almost ends the November election for the county clerk’s office, aside from some post-election reporting to the state and a required report to the Daviess County grand jury.
In all, 49,608 voters cast ballots, either by absentee, early voting or in-person on Election Day. The total county turnout for the election was 63.39%.
The county mailed out 13,546 absentee ballots for the election. By the deadline Friday, 95.5% of absentee ballots had been returned.
“Everything had to be turned in today (to the state) so it could be certified,” county Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
Between Wednesday and Friday, the clerk’s office received 288 absentee ballots. By the rules put in place for the election, ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday were eligible to be counted.
The additional absentee ballots did not affect the outcomes of any local races, McCarty said.
“I don’t have to count again,” McCarty said.
