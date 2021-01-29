More than two-thirds of Daviess County voters turned out to cast ballots in November in Daviess County, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

State elections data says 66.9% of Daviess County’s registered voters participated in the November election. That’s much higher than in 2019 when Kentuckians elected a governor. That year, turnout in Daviess County was just 46.5%.

November’s number also tops turnout in the 2016 presidential election when 63.9% of registered voters headed to the polls.

Daviess County’s turnout was higher than the state’s average, which was 64.4% of voters casting ballots.

“It seemed to be that everybody turned out,” said Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the Daviess County Clerk’s office.

In terms of who voted, about half of the state’s youngest voters cast ballots, according to Secretary of State Michael Adam’s office. State data says 55.8% of voters under age 24 cast ballots.

In terms of who came out to vote more, a higher percentage of women voted in November, with 65.7% of registered women voting, compared to 63% of registered men.

Also, older voters came out in much higher percentages than younger ones. For example, 74.1% of eligible voters cast ballots, while 70.4% of voters over 50 voted. By comparison, 61.4% of people between the ages of 35 and 49 and 50.5%t of people between the ages of 25 and 34, cast ballots.

“The older generation tends to the ones that vote,” House said. “They tend to be the ones engaged and they vote in every election.”

Turnout for people between the ages of 17 and 24 was higher than in 2016 when 50.2% of registered voters in that range voted.

“They were a little more energized,” House said. “In a presidential election, everyone gets out to vote.”

