The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will be offering tips next month on how residents can be better prepared for disasters.

“We always preach that people need to be prepared to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours or more,” said Andy Ball, DCEMA director. “It would be advantageous, especially if it’s a large disaster that’s regional or larger, because all assets could be tied up, like fire departments and hospitals.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.