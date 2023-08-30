The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will be offering tips next month on how residents can be better prepared for disasters.
“We always preach that people need to be prepared to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours or more,” said Andy Ball, DCEMA director. “It would be advantageous, especially if it’s a large disaster that’s regional or larger, because all assets could be tied up, like fire departments and hospitals.”
During September, DCEMA will be posting new preparedness topics on the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DCEMA1.
“We’re going to touch base on topics to help people be prepared to get through the first portion of disaster recovery,” Ball said.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen signed a proclamation on Aug. 24 declaring September as the 2023 Daviess County Disaster Preparedness Month.
The proclamation stated that efforts would focus on “preparing older adults for disaster; specifically older adults from communities that are disproportionally impacted by all-hazard events, which continue to threaten the nation.”
“We’re not excluding anyone, but going along with the national observation,” Ball said. “We want to help them make a plan with their daily, weekly and monthly needs, including things like making a list of their prescriptions and talking to their doctors about receiving a longer prescription, like from 30 days to 90 days.”
Another topic of discussion will be what to do if the power is out.
“If they use medical devices for things like oxygen or CPAP, we want them to know (how to) keep those working, or if they need to seek out a shelter that has power,” he said. “It’s the little things that can bite you in the event of a disaster.”
Ball said residents plan more for the “big picture” when a disaster strikes, but can overlook smaller considerations.
More from this section
“There are a lot of little things to consider, like medical devices or even cell phone towers,” he said. “Cell towers can become congested and reaching someone across town can become hard, so it’s better to text rather than call, or even have an out-of-state contact as the go-to for family members that can relay information back and forth.”
While DCEMA will be providing information through September, Ball said Owensboro-Daviess County residents can reach out to the agency at any time with questions regarding weather preparedness.
“If an agency, organization or businesses reaches out to us, we can visit their buildings to do a site visit or walkthrough, look at shelters and help them develop a plan, as time allows,” he said.
Ball said residents can better prepare for severe weather with the NOAA weather radio.
“It’s the best device to have nationwide to alert someone of hazards,” he said. “The basic models can give anyone what they need, and they run off power or backup batteries.”
Another resource Ball recommends is ready.gov.
“It’s a program from the Department of Homeland Security through FEMA,” he said. “There is a lot of information on there on just about anything in regards to being prepared.”
DCEMA also hosts a Community Emergency Respone Team (CERT) class, where residents can learn everything from how to render first aid to turning off gas and water.
“Participants will be asked at the end of the class if they’d like to volunteer with us,” he said. “Some residents may just take the class to keep their families better protected, and that’s just fine.”
The CERT class is hosted every fall, and those interested can contact Denise Bell at 270-685-8448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.