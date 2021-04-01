The bill that would have made Daviess County’s second Family Court judge position permanent perished Tuesday night on the General Assembly’s last day of work for the 2021 session.
House members rejected changes that the Senate had made to House Bill 327, leaving the two bodies at odds in the final hours of the session. The bill’s death in the House means Daviess County faces being left with just one Family Court judge at the beginning of 2023.
But the bill’s sponsor, Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said efforts to address the issue will be made between now and the time lawmakers reconvene next January.
Daviess County was originally granted one Family Court judge but a second judge was added on part-time basis in 2018 to help handle the county’s large Family Court caseload. Family Court judges handle divorces, custody issues, child dependency and neglect, and other cases involving families and children.
Daviess County’s one elected Family Court Judge is Judge Julie Gordon. Judge John McCarty was appointed to handle some Family Court cases in the county while also working as a District Court judge in Hancock County. That arrangement is expected to last through 2022.
Johnson’s original bill would have moved Hancock County from the 38th Judicial District into the Sixth District with Daviess County. The bill also would have eliminated a judgeship in the 38th District and moved it to the Sixth District to be the district’s second Family Court judge. The plan was certified by the state Supreme Court but was opposed by Hancock County officials.
The version passed by the Senate changed several judicial districts in addition to the Sixth and 38th. House members refused to concur with the Senate’s changes Tuesday night.
Johnson said Wednesday that he was disappointed with the outcome. He said the bill would have added a second Family Court judgeship to the Sixth District at no additional cost to the state.
“It was an important bill and a good bill,” Johnson said, adding later that the bill “would have been the simplest way to get that done, but we still have time to finalize that position before 2023.”
When the Senate approved the bill on March 16 with changes, some legislators expressed a desire to enact a statewide judicial redistricting plan. The Senate passed a statewide plan in 2017 but it did not pass the House.
“There’s a desire to do statewide, comprehensive recircuiting,” Johnson said.
The Senate version, which changed several districts “was a little more than House leadership wanted to do,” he said.
“I actually agree with that. I do think we need a statewide plan, and I volunteer myself to work on that plan going forward.” But, Johnson said, “we had a moment when we could formalize the second Family Court (judge) ... We had an opportunity to make permanent that position, and we missed that opportunity.”
During the Senate debate, Sen. Matt Castlen, a Republican who represents both Daviess and Hancock counties, filed a floor amendment that would have essentially created a second Family Court position for Daviess County without making any changes to the 38th District.
The amendment was ruled out of order because Castlen’s plan hadn’t been certified by the Supreme Court, and Castlen voted against the bill on a 22-13 vote.
Johnson said he didn’t think Castlen’s “no” vote in the Senate affected the House’s action Tuesday night.
“I don’t think so. I would have preferred we were working on the same plan, but his amendment didn’t impact what amendment was (attached) to the bill,” Johnson said. “I don’t think there’s any (indication) Matt had anything to do with it.”
Leigh Anne Hiatt, public information officer for the Administrative Office of the Courts, said Wednesday that the court system will determine what its next steps will be and proceed from there. Chief Justice John Minton said previously the need for a second Family Court judge has been certified by a judicial workload study.
Johnson said the issue would be worked on in the interim.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said an issue is that 2022 is an election year, and the filing deadline for candidates is in mid-January. Legislators typically meet for one week in early January and then adjourn until February.
If nothing is passed into law before mid-January, there won’t be a second Family Court position for candidates to file for in the November 2022 election. Porter said court officials would consider their options.
“I’m going to try to set a meeting to see if there are any plans we can come up with before now and the end of this year that we can offer the legislature,” Porter said. If that’s not possible, Porter said he would seek guidance with the AOC to see what could be done to address the issue with the county’s existing judges.
“I don’t know if that’s an option,” Porter said. “I have to talk to AOC and the chief justice to find out what we can do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
