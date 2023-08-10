At its meeting Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
{div}• Proclaim Theatre Workshop of Owensboro Day.{/div}
{div}• Consider claims for all departments.{/div}
{div}• Hold second reading of an ordinance setting County Commission and Justice of the Peace districts.{/div}
{div}• Consider a resolution regarding Rural Secondary FLEX Program funds for Graves Lane, Hayden Bridge Road, Sawmill Road and Stillhouse Road.{/div}
{div}• Consider a resolution establishing 2023 tax rates for the Green River District Health Department.{/div}
{div}• Consider new hires and promotions.{/div}
{div}• Award a request for quotes for tree removal for the Road Department and a bid for a new Physio-Control Lifepak 15 Unit for Daviess Fire Rescue.{/div}
{div}• Hold first reading of an ordinance amending text in Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 in the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance.{/div}
{div}• Hold first reading of an ordinance adopting 2023 Daviess County tax rates.{/div}
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
