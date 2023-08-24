At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Proclaim August 26 as Women’s Suffrage Day.
• Proclaim September as Daviess County Preparedness Month.
• Consider the treasurer’s report for July 2023.
• Consider the 2023 Daviess County Public Library tax rates.
• Consider approving an ordinance amending Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance.
• Consider approving an ordinance adopting 2023 Daviess County tax rates.
• Consider approving a memorandum of agreement regarding the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program with the city of Owensboro.
• Consider an administrative code amendment.
• Consider an amendment to the salary schedule for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Consider awarding bids for roof replacement at the Kirtley Judicial Annex; fenced play yards for animal control; and an HVAC system for animal control.
• Consider promotions and board appointments.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
