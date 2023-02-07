At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Hear a presentation of FEMA Kentucky Hazardous Mitigation Application Initiative Generator (Grant) projects.
• Approve claims for all departments.
• Approve fund transfers.
• Approve the amended 2023 Sheriff’s Department budget.
• Declare surplus property.
• A consider a resolution affirming support by endorsing and supporting in the advancement of Owensboro being declared the “Quintessential Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
• Consider approving a Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste Management Grant.
• Consider approving a Kentucky Pride Fund Recycling Grant.
• Consider approving a Daviess County
Youth Soccer Association sports license facility license agreement at Horse Fork Creek Park.
• Consider approving a contract with Noles Homes Maintenance for Holbrook Judicial Center office painting.
• Transfer a surplus police cruiser to the Estill County Sheriff’s Department and metal Halide light ballasts to Daviess County Public Schools.
• Consider awarding bids for a new chassis cab for the Road Department and a D8T dozer undercarriage replacement for the Landfill.
• Appoint Captain Jeff Payne to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug/Alcohol Steering Committee.
• Appoint Nathan Berry to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital board of directors.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance related to the county road, bridge and street system.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
