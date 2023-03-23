At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Consider Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 2022 review.
• Proclaim April 7, 2023, as Arbor Day.
• Consider treasurer’s report for February 2023.
• Consider minutes of the March 9, 2023, Daviess County Fiscal Court meeting.
• Consider claims for all departments.
• Consider resolution to apply for CDBG funds to assist Habitat for Humanity with a building project.
• Consider resolution - House Bill 1 — county clerk election equipment grant.
• Consider resolution for grant assistance agreement with KIA and the commonwealth of Kentucky for the Jack Hinton Road water main project.
• Consider MOA with the commonwealth of Kentucky, Office of the Governor, Department for Local Government and Office of State Grants to establish an agreement for E-poll books.
More from this section
• Consider MOA with the city of Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools regarding funding Juvenile Drug and Mental Health Court H. MOA with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Office of the Secretary and Office of Drug Control Policy to establish an agreement for the Daviess County KY-ASAP local board.
• Consider employee assistance program services agreement with Owensboro Health, Inc.
• Consider Detention Center retention/recruitment incentive pay adjustment effective March 19.
• Consider rejecting bid for one new or used 1-ton chassis cab (transfer station).
• Consider awarding bid of two new community notification sirens (EMA).
• Consider reappointing Jordan Johnson (SPT) to the Industrial Development Authority Board, four-year term effective April 1.
• Consider first reading of KOC A.102.01 (2023) 02-2023 - budget amendment No. 1.
• Consider public comments.
• Consider comments by Daviess County Fiscal Court.
DCFC will meet at noon Tuesday, April 11, and at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.