At its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court will consider the following:
• Present a certificate to the Owensboro Off Road Jeepers for establishing the state record for longest Jeep convoy.
• Proclaim Dust Bowl tournament week.
• Consider approving claims for all departments.
• Consider the June 2023 treasurer's report and final settlement.
• Consider fund transfers.
• Consider an OASIS relocation fund request.
• Consider the judge-executive's annual incentive payment for fiscal year 2023.
• Consider an intergovernmental agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice for housing federal prisoners.
• Consider an extension of the bicycle share lease agreement with Boro Bikes LLC.
• Consider an addendum to the interlocal agreement with the city of Henderson for solid waste disposal.
• Consider a business card services management agreement with German American Bank.
• Consider awarding bids for a wheel loader and D6 dozer for the landfill, a walking floor trailer for the transfer station, a pickup truck and utility vehicle for fire rescue and four trap machines for the parks department.
• Consider declaring a John Deere backhoe loader surplus property and transferring it to the city of Whitesville.
• Consider hiring Jade Garner as administrative aid, effective August 7.
• Consider hiring Warren Goetz as firefighter/EMT, effective July 19.
• Consider accepting the retirement of Robbie Hocker from the position of solid waste manager, effective July 31.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance establishing county commissioner districts.
• Enter into closed session to discuss acquisition or sale or property, per KRS 61.810(1)(b). No action is expected to be taken after the closed session.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.